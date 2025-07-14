The Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Monday, July 14, announced that the Hamas terrorist Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita was killed in the military action. According to the IDF, Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita was struck in Gaza City on June 19. "IDF & ISA eliminated Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita, the Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct 7 and held Emily Damari hostage. Quneita was a terrorist in Hamas' Al-Furqan Battalions' military intelligence, who infiltrated Israel on the brutal October 7 massacre and held Emily Damari hostage in his home at the start of the war. He was struck in Gaza City on June 19," the IDF wrote in X post. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes Kill 40 in Gaza Strip, With No Sign of Breakthrough After Donald Trump's Talks With Benjamin Netanyahu.

IDF Eliminates Hamas Terrorist Muhammad Nasr Ali Quneita

