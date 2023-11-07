A disturbing incident in Jataí, Brazil, captured the tragic moment a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot by her 27-year-old boyfriend. The victim had been recording the man, who was seen holding a gun in the footage. Shockingly, the recording captured the moment he took aim and fired the fatal shot at the woman. The video ends shortly after the victim falls. Brazil Police Arrest Notorious Thief on His 18th Birthday, Make Him Cut Cake as He Was Evading Arrest for Being Minor (Watch Videos).

Woman Shot by Boyfriend in Brazil

SHOCKING: A 23-year-old woman recorded the moment she was killed after being shot by her 27-year-old boyfriend in Jataí, in the southwestern region of Goiás, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/LoA9PXgyqt — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 6, 2023

Murder Caught on Camera

A 23-year-old woman recorded the moment she was killed after being shot by her 27-year-old boyfriend in Jataí, in the southwestern region of Goiás, Brazil. In the images she can be seen recording the man, who is holding a gun. At one point he aims it and shoots the woman. pic.twitter.com/214r6sCjiv — question everything (@Qu3stio) November 6, 2023

