Dogs across US are suffering from “mysterious” and “potentially fatal” respiratory illness. As the mystery disease hit the Dog population across America, veterinary laboratories in several states are encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as they try to pin down what's making the animals sick. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye or nose discharge and lethargy. Cases have been reported in Oregon, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Washington, Idaho, California, the Northeast and more. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has received reports of over 200 cases of the illness from veterinarians in the state since mid-August. However, it is not known how many dogs have died due to the “mystery” illness. 'Mystery' Illness Outbreak in Kenya: Several Schoolgirls Admitted to Hospitals With Paralysed Legs in Kakamega Due to 'Unknown' Disease, Video Shows Affected Students Struggling to Walk.

Mystery Disease Hits Dog Population in US

