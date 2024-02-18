A violent clash erupted between two opposing Eritrean factions on Saturday night, according to Netherlands police. The unrest unfolded in The Hague, where rioters set police cars and a bus ablaze. Law enforcement officials were compelled to deploy tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd. Eyewitness videos captured the chaotic scene, showing numerous vehicles engulfed in flames and groups of men on the streets, some resorting to stone-throwing. Robin Middel, a spokesperson for The Hague Municipality, reported that the conflict began when a meeting held by a group loyal to the Eritrean government was attacked by Eritrean dissidents. US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump Praises Texas Governor Greg Abbott As Border State Clashes With Joe Biden Administration Over Immigration.

Clashes in Netherlands

NOW - Violent clashes between Eritrean migrants and the police in The Hague, Netherlands.pic.twitter.com/hMco6UT6xQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 17, 2024

