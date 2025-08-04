Terrifying scenes unfolded at Newport PATH station in Jersey City when a fire erupted under an eastbound train early Monday morning, August 4. The fire filled the coach with thick smoke and forced passengers to evacuate in panic. Videos showed commuters shouting to open doors as smoke engulfed the coaches of the train. Several people were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot, while emergency crews quickly responded to the blaze. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, and service on multiple PATH lines, including Journal Square to 33rd and Hoboken to World Trade Centre, was suspended. The PATH authority confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation, with multiple key lines suspended, causing significant commuter delays. US: Man Narrowly Escapes As He Jumps out Seconds Before Train Slams Into SUV in Utah’s Layton, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Train Catches Fire at Newport Station

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: TRAIN FIRE PANICS COMMUTERS IN JERSEY CITY Terrifying scenes unfolded as a PATH train in Jersey City burst into flames, flooding a carriage with smoke and sending passengers running for their lives. Several people were treated for smoke inhalation, and emergency… pic.twitter.com/iSn8yEiGd7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 4, 2025

New Jersey PATH Train Bursts Into Flames

New Jersey train BURSTS into flames as passengers narrowly escape Train authorities took to X with a comforting message: ‘We truly apologize for this experience and for any concerns over your safety that arose’ pic.twitter.com/nf9B0S5GDY — RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)