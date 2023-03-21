Porn star Stormy Daniels said Tuesday that she will “dance down the street” if former US President Donald Trump goes to jail over a 2016 hush money payment made to her. Daniels expressed her desire on the same day that Trump had predicted he will be arrested in the case. Donald Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on March 21 in Post on His Truth Social Platform, Asks Supporters To Protest.

Stormy Daniels Has Plans If Trump Goes To Jail:

NEW - Porn star Stormy Daniels says she will "dance down the street" if Trump goes to jail — CNBC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)