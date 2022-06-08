In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet that flew into her Queens home as she did her homework late Tuesday, according to police sources. The teen was struck once in the right shin, cops said. Sources said her father called 911 and told that he heard several shots fired outside his house before shooting his daughter. Three bullet holes were found at the front door. The teenager was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where her condition was stated to be stable.

Teen girl doing homework struck by stray bullet in Queens home: cops https://t.co/RuLucEIjBh pic.twitter.com/nIUGyMsicW — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2022

