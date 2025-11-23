A disturbing video has surfaced from Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, allegedly showing a 16-year-old student assaulting and whipping a classmate with special needs inside a locker room. Newport police have arrested the teenager, who now faces two counts of assault on a person with severe impairments. The footage shows the victim being lashed on his body and face while several football players stood by without intervening. Newport Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain condemned the inaction, calling it “even more disturbing” that no student stepped in or alerted staff. Authorities are continuing their investigation as community outrage grows over the violent incident. US Shocker: Man Beats Wife to Death With Belt, Flagpole and Gun in Front of 3 Children, Forces Them To Clean Up Blood in Oklahoma; Sentence to Life Imprisonment.

Teen Charged After Shocking Locker Room Assault on Special Needs Student at Rogers High School in Newport (Disturbing Visuals)

NEW: Teen charged after assaulting and whipping a special needs student in a high school locker room in Newport, RI. Football players were seen standing by doing absolutely nothing to help as the boy was assaulted. “Even more disturbing, the video we have seen shows other… pic.twitter.com/xbPn5XtMTL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

