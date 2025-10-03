Conservative influencer Nick Sortor was arrested late Thursday night, October 2, outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, during what police characterised as a fight. Sortor, however, gave a grim warning to the police of the city of Portland after several outlets reported that he was arrested and later released. In a post on X on Friday, Sortor said that local law enforcement “made a big freaking mistake.” “You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets,” Sortor alleged, before adding: “You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong.” Tom Artiom Alexandrovich Arrested in US: Israeli Cybersecurity Official Arrested in Nevada Child Sex Sting Operation.

Nick Sortor Arrested: He Says 'You Made a Big Freaking Mistake'

Hey @PortlandPolice: you made a big freaking mistake. You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by vioIent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong.… pic.twitter.com/Dz8oJ3V8NP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

