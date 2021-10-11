The 2021 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awared to with one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens. Notably, Card were awarded the 2021 prize in economic sciences “for his empirical contributions to labour economics", while Angrist and Imbens were honoured “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens have been awarded the 2021 prize in economic sciences “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”#NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2021

