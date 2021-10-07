The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. He was born in Zanzibar and active in England. Gurnah has been given this honour for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.

