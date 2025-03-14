A private plane reportedly crashed in the United States today, March 14. According to news agency Insider Paper, emergency crews responded to a private plane crash on Friday morning. The private plane reportedly crashed close to the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina. US Plane Fire: American Airlines Plane Catches Fire at Denver Airport Gate; Passengers Evacuated on Slides (Watch Videos).

Private Plane Crashes Close To Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville

BREAKING: Emergency crews responded to a private plane crash on Friday morning close to the Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/uUtB4kM3zG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 14, 2025

