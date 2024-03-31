On Saturday, a large barge collided with a bridge over the Arkansas River in Oklahoma. This event led to the temporary closure of a nearby major highway, as reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision took place near the Kerr Lock & Dam in the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries either on the highway or aboard the barge. The cause of the collision remains unknown. This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent bridge collapse in Baltimore. Baltimore Bridge Collapse Update: 22-Member Cargo Ship That Collided With Francis Scott Key Bridge Had All Indians Onboard: Report.

Barge Strikes Bridge

ANOTHER SHIP, ANOTHER DAY: US-59 bridge in Sallisaw, Oklahoma struck by a barge pic.twitter.com/dpTLN8GLbK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)