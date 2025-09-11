A bizarre scene on an Oklahoma City interstate went viral after drivers spotted an inmate dangling out of the rear window of a moving prison transport van. The video, shared by Collin Rugg, co-founder of Trending Politics, has garnered over five million views. The footage shows the handcuffed man, wearing a prison uniform, leaning out of a broken back window, with his shirt wrapped around his hands, gesturing toward nearby vehicles as if seeking help. Witness Tiggin Martin said, “We thought it was a joke at first… but when we saw him, we were all like, oh my God.” Her sister Alexis Martin, who was driving, added, “You’re driving, you’re trying to pay attention… but you’re kind of like, what is this guy doing?” The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed the man was an inmate who damaged the vehicle during routine transport. Officers quickly secured him and called for additional support. The inmate was safely transported, and authorities assured the public of their commitment to safety and accountability. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Viral Video Shows Oklahoma Inmate Dangling Out of Moving Prison Van Rear Window

NEW: Oklahoma inmate hangs out of the back window of a van in his prison uniform and pleads with drivers to help him escape. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has confirmed that the incident was legitimate and not a joke. "During a routine transport, an inmate damaged the… pic.twitter.com/MIhZ6DVHox — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2025

