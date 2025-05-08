In one of the largest child exploitation crackdowns in US history, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of over 200 'sex predators' in just five days as part of Operation Restore Justice. According to the local reports, officials revealed that among those arrested were teachers, coaches, and even law enforcement officers. "If you harm our children, you will be given no sanctuary. There is no place we will not come to hunt you down. There is no place we will not look for you. And there is no cage we will not put you in should you do harm to our children," Kash Patel said. US: President Donald Trump Teases Major Announcement Ahead of Middle East Trip, Says ‘As Big as It Gets’ (Watch Video).

Operation Restore Justice

The #FBI’s Operation Restore Justice underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting children. Every arrest in these child sexual abuse cases not only delivers justice—it sends a powerful message: crimes against children will not be tolerated. https://t.co/rlrwHQU8g7 pic.twitter.com/ULPww8j0eZ — FBI (@FBI) May 7, 2025

Over 200 Child Sex Predators Arrested in the US

JUST NOW: I can join @AGPamBondi and @TheJusticeDept in announcing the arrest of over 200 alleged child sex predators in the last week. For the last week, the FBI and DOJ have been quietly surging operations across 55 field offices to take down criminals who target kids. We… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 7, 2025

115 Kids Rescued in US Under Operation Restore Justice

FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash): "If you harm our children, you will be given no sanctuary. There is no place we will not come to hunt you down. There is no place we will not look for you. And there is no cage we will not put you in should you do harm to our children." pic.twitter.com/BfGkpa0vPI — CSPAN (@cspan) May 7, 2025

