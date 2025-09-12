US President Donald Trump acknowledged the tensions created by imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, calling it “not an easy thing to do” in an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday. “Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal, and it causes a rift with India,” he said. Trump added, “But I’ve already done it. I’ve done a lot. And remember this is a Europe’s problem much more than our problem.” He also reiterated his claims of resolving multiple global conflicts during his second term, saying, “I have solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable.” India, meanwhile, defended its Russian crude purchases, emphasising that its energy decisions are guided by national interest and market dynamics, not geopolitics. Donald Trump’s Pick for US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, Reveals Delhi Invitation to Washington Next Week As Trade Deal Nears Completion.

Trump Says Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil ‘Not an Easy Thing’

