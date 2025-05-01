Pakistani FM radio stations on Thursday stopped airing Indian songs following tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. "The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations across the country with immediate effect," PBA Secretary General Shakeel Masood said. Indian songs, especially those by greats like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Mukesh, are popular among Pakistanis and are played on FM radio stations here daily. Indo-Pak Tension: Pakistan Closes Karachi, Lahore Airspace Temporarily for Security Reasons, Say Report.

Pakistan Bans Indian Songs on Radio

Pakistan bans Indian songs on Pakistani radio What will they listen to now? #IndiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/KNDlmtYUiA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)