A video of a student of a private school in Pakistan's Lahore being tortured by her classmates is going viral on social media. The 1-minute one second video clip was shared by Twitter user Chaudhary Parvez. The video shows a student being tortured by four of her classmates as they abuse and thrash her over drugs. The victim's father has alleged that his daughter was tortured by her classmates, who are drug addicts. After the incident came to light, the Lahore police booked the four girl students for torturing their classmate. An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter.

What's going on in #Pakistan? Video of torture on a student in a private school in #Lahore has gone viral, according to the father of the girl who became a victim, his daughter was tortured by her classmates who are drug addicted. FIR registered in Lahore.#JusticeForParasShah

