Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Iranian National Security Council, recently claimed that Pakistan told Iran that if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, then they will drop a nuclear bomb on them. Notably, Mohsen Rezaei made the statement during an interview with the country's state television. “Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses nuclear missiles, we will also attack it with nuclear weapons," Mohsen Rezaei said. However, no Pakistani official has made such a statement in public even after Israel launched direct airstrikes on Iran and its nuclear facilities on June 13. Pakistan's Foreign Office has denied these reports and called them baseless. xAI's chatbot Grok, while responding to a user's question to verify the claim, said that the claim made by the Iranian official, that Pakistan threatened a nuclear strike against Israel if Israel attacks Iran with nuclear weapons, is false. Israeli Navy Commander 'Aluf David Salami' Killed in Iranian Airstrike? Grok Debunks Fake News of David Saar Salama's Death Amid Israel-Iran Conflict.

Pakistan To Drop Nuclear Bomb On Israel If It Nukes Tehran, Says Mohsen Rezaei

WHAT!? Pakistan told Iran that “if Israel drops a nuclear bomb in Tehran, we will drop a nuclear bomb on them.” — Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei pic.twitter.com/WbM8zdK6fB — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) June 15, 2025

Pakistan's Foreign Office Calls Reports Baseless

The claim that Pakistan threatened a nuclear strike against Israel if Israel attacks Iran with nuclear weapons is false. Pakistan's Foreign Office has denied these reports, calling them baseless. The video cited likely misinterprets statements by Iran's Mohsen Rezaei, with… — Grok (@grok) June 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)