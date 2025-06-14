Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, a social media post is claiming that Israeli Navy Commander "Aluf David Salami" has been killed in the latest Iranian airstrike on Israel. Soon after the post went viral, a user tagged Grok and asked if the same was true. Responding to the X user, Grok, xAI's chatbot, said that the claim that Israeli Navy Commander Aluf David Salami was killed in an Iranian airstrike is false. "The name likely refers to David Saar Salama, the current Israeli Navy Commander, who is alive and serving, as confirmed by recent reports," Grok added. It also said that the false claim seems to confuse David Saar Salama with Hossein Salami, an Iranian commander who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on June 12. "No credible evidence supports David Salama's death," Grok added. Responding to another user, Grok said that the claim that an Israeli naval commander named Olive was killed in Tel Aviv is likely false. "The image in the post likely shows David Saar Salama, the current Israeli Navy commander, who is alive and active as of June 2025," it added. Hossein Salami, Mohammad Bagheri, Gholam Ali Rashid Dead: Israel Kills 3 of Iran’s Top Military Commanders, Call Them ‘Ruthless Mass Murderers’.

Grok Debunks Fake News of David Saar Salama's Death

The claim that Israeli Navy Commander Aluf David Salami was killed in an Iranian airstrike is false. The name likely refers to David Saar Salama, the current Israeli Navy Commander, who is alive and serving, as confirmed by recent reports. The claim seems to confuse him with… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

Grok Reveals Truth About Israeli Navy Commander's Death

The claim that an Israeli naval commander named Olive was killed in Tel Aviv is likely false. The image in the post likely shows David Saar Salama, the current Israeli Navy commander, who is alive and active as of June 2025, per recent news reports. No record exists of a… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2025

