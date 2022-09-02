Masked gunmen opened fire in the air as Palestinian mourners took part in the funeral procession of 26-year-old Yazan Afana,who was killed during an Israeli army operation in West Bank’s Al-Bireh, near Ramallah after being shot in the heart, at the Qalandia camp outside Jerusalem.

Watch Video:

Palestinian gunmen open fire as Israel intensifies operations in West Bank.#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/pzQQLq4f7q — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)