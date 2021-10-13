Watch, how Peruvian police used a drone to rescue pigeon hanging on a high-tension electric wire in Lima on Thursday. To rescue pigeon from high voltage electric wire, police used drone and a tape to attach knife in drone to cut the thread which bird was hanging.

Peruvian police used a drone, some tape and a knife’s blade to rescue a pigeon trapped in a high-tension electric wire in Peru's capital Lima pic.twitter.com/aEHNckS7bA — Reuters (@Reuters) October 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)