In the latest development, the Pilot who is threatening to crash the plane into Walmart in Mississippi's Tupelo has been identified as an airport employee who stole the aircraft earlier today. Reportedly, the plane is still airborne. Meanwhile, the building has been evacuated by the TPD. US: Pilot Over Tupelo Threatens To Crash Hijacked Plane Into Walmart in Mississippi, Watch Video.

Check Tweet:

Pilot who is threatening to crash plane in Tupelo, Mississippi, identified as airport employee who stole the aircraft https://t.co/Qh5lTp4aB9 — BNO News (@BNONews) September 3, 2022

Watch Video:

BREAKING: Pilot threatening to crash plane into Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, police say pic.twitter.com/znMlDj5M2N — BNO News (@BNONews) September 3, 2022

