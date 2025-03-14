Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a probe after its PK 306, which was travelling from Karachi to Lahore, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport with one of its wheels missing. According to reports, the PIA A320 aircraft allegedly suffered a separation of its outboard wheel from its left main gear during take-off at Karachi International Airport. The flight PK306 landed normally in Lahore. Multiple pictures showing the missing wheel of PIA Airbus A320 aircraft bearing registration AP-BLS have also surfaced online. It is learned that the missing wheel was found at Karachi Airport. Bomb Blast at Mosque in Pakistan: Senior Cleric Among 4 Worshippers Injured in Bomb Explosion During Friday Prayers at Mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

#Breaking #Ongoing (Mar 12th) PIA A320 "suffered a separation of its outboard wheel of its left maingear during take-off at Karachi-Intl Airport(OPKC), Pakistan. Flight #PK306 landed normally with the missing wheel at its destination Lahore" Source @JacdecNews pic.twitter.com/1AsiXWI0fS — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) March 14, 2025

The wheels are falling off, PIA and Pakistan. Today the pilots landed this plane without a wheel. Miraculously there was no injury or harm to the crew nor the passengers. pic.twitter.com/0cyzizWwX3 — Salman Ahmad (@sufisal) March 13, 2025

The missing wheel of PIA Airbus A320 aircraft registration AP-BLS has been found at Karachi Airport. On March 12, PIA Airbus A320 aircraft registration AP-BLS flight PK306 from Karachi landed safely in Lahore with a missing wheel of main landing gear. pic.twitter.com/SEPZOIgegw — Pakistan Aviation News 🇵🇰 (@avpak3) March 14, 2025

