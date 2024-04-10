Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Simon Harris on becoming the youngest-ever prime minister of Ireland. "Congratulations @SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values. Looking forward to work together to further strengthen India- Ireland bilateral partnership (sic)," PM Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The 37-year-old former health and higher education minister, best known for helping steer the initial response to COVID-19, was elected unopposed as leader of Fine Gael last month, all but assuring he would succeed Leo Varadkar as the 16th person to lead the country following his predecessor’s shock exit. Ireland Gets New PM! 37-Year-Old Simon Harris Becomes Youngest-ever Irish Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates New Ireland Prime Minister Simon Harris

