Simon Harris became the nation's youngest Prime Minister when the Irish Parliament approved his nomination on Tuesday, April 9. After a vote of 88 to 69, parliamentarians approved his nomination. Harris will take over as Taoiseach, or Irish leader, from Leo Varadkar. President Michael D Higgins will give him his seal of office today. Last month, Varadkar abruptly announced his resignation, shocking both the general public and politicians. Former minister of education Harris faced no opposition while running to take Varadkar's place as the center-right Fine Gael party leader. Harris, who will take over as Taoiseach at the age of 37, will break Varadkar's record, who held the position since 2017 at the age of 38. France: Gabriel Attal to be Youngest, First Gay Prime Minister in French History.

Simon Harris Becomes Youngest-ever Irish Prime Minister

BREAKING: Simon Harris becomes youngest-ever Irish prime minister, pledges 'reset' pic.twitter.com/uAoCyKCMoI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)