Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a video of Pro-Palestine protesters protesting and raising slogans in the United States is going viral on social media. The seven-second video clip shows Pro-Palestine protesters chanting "Genocide Joe" as US President Joe Biden arrives in Chicago for a re-election fundraiser. The pro-palestine protestors also chanted "Come November, we’ll remember", slogans against Joe Biden. The development comes a day after Joe Biden said there is "no possibility of a ceasefire in the region", when asked about the "prospects of Gaza ceasefire." 'No Possibility': US President Joe Biden Rules Out Prospect of Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Ragging Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Pro-Palestine Protesters Chant 'Genocide Joe'

JUST IN - Pro-Palestine protesters chant 'Genocide Joe' as Biden arrives in Chicago for a re-election fundraiser pic.twitter.com/FJ6pHr63eG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 9, 2023

