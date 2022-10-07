⚡️ Putin no longer tells ministers about his plans, faces criticism in inner circles.



Vladimir Putin has stopped to consult with ministers and doesn't inform them of his plans, Russian news outlet Meduza reports, citing unnamed sources close to Kremlin and the government.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 7, 2022

