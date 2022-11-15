The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin in Qatar later this week. The country unveiled a soccer boot that is 7 feet tall and 17 feet long, making it the world's largest football shoe to mark the beginning of the competition.

Qatar has unveiled a 7 feet tall and 17 feet long boot, what it hopes will be officially recognized as the world's largest soccer boot, days ahead of the start of the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CFmUe5PbBa — Reuters (@Reuters) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)