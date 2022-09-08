The Royal Family has released a statement on behalf of Charles who has succeeded as King after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Charles described the passing away of his mother Queen Elizabeth II as "a moment of greatest sadness". "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," he added. Read the full statement of Charles, the new King, below.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

