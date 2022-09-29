Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3.10 pm on September 8, her death certificate has confirmed. The entry in the National Records of Scotland, published today, is signed by her daughter Princess Anne, who was with her in her final 24 hours. Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Last Rites Ceremony of Her Majesty Begins at Historic Westminster Abbey.

Check Tweet:

Queen's cause of death given as “old age” in extracts of death certificate just released https://t.co/DvYkkccR3C — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 29, 2022

