Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral begins at the historic Westminster Abbey, the same place where her coronation took place in 1953. The monarch’s funeral will be attended by an estimated 2,000 guests, including world leaders and heads of state. The Queen, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, will be buried at St George’s Chapel next to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | The State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II begins at Westminster Abbey in London with the Royal family members and world leaders in attendance (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/agsllmfdHa — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

