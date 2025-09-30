A CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing the deadly moment of a major suicide bomb blast near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters on Zarghun Road in Quetta, Balochistan. The explosion ripped through a crowded area, leaving at least 10 people dead and over 20 injured, according to local reports. Security officials confirmed that six attackers, including a suicide bomber, were killed in retaliatory action following the blast. The explosion caused widespread panic, shattering windows and damaging vehicles nearby, while rescue teams rushed the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta. Officials warned that several of the wounded remain in critical condition as bomb disposal squads worked to determine the explosives used. Quetta Suicide Bomb Blast: 10 People Killed, Over 20 Injured After Explosion Occurs on Zarghun Road in Pakistan’s Balochistan.

CCTV Captures Deadly Suicide Blast in Quetta

Breaking: Major sucide bomb blast in #Quetta, Pakistan Blast occurred in a crowded area of Quetta 8 confirmed dead so far 19 people reported injured in the bomb blast#Pakistan #Baluchistan #quettablast pic.twitter.com/RzgliPigmU — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

