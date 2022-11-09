Remembering biochemist Har Gobind Khorana who helped us to crack the genetic code.



Khorana shared the 1968 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine with Robert Holley and Marshall Nirenberg "for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis." pic.twitter.com/R3L2JBpaPi— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) November 9, 2022

