A massive explosion rocked a gas station in Italy's Rome today, July 4. According to news agency BNO News, a large explosion occurred at a gas station in Rome, Italy. It is reported that the blast occurred after a truck hit a pipeline at a fuel station in Rome. At least 10 people were injured, including police, firefighters, and paramedics who were already present on the scene. Terrifying videos of the explosion have also surfaced online. The viral clips show the gas station engulfed in flames as an explosion occurs. Brawl in Italy's Parliament: Ugly Fight Breaks Out After MP Leonardo Donno Tries To Tie Italian Flag Around Regional Affairs Minister Roberto Calderoli's Neck, Viral Video Surfaces.

Explosion Occurs at Gas Station in Rome

BREAKING: Large explosion at gas station in Rome, Italy, injuring at least 10 people - ANSA pic.twitter.com/h5L6nD1AaC — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 4, 2025

Fireball Erupts as Truck Hits Pipeline at Fuel Station in Rome

🚨🇮🇹MASSIVE EXPLOSION RIPS THROUGH ROME GAS STATION A huge fireball erupted after a truck hit a pipeline at a fuel station, triggering a powerful explosion. The blast injured at least 10 people - including police, firefighters, and paramedics who were already on the scene.… pic.twitter.com/BJDLPzcRe1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 4, 2025

