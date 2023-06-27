Russia has dropped charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his group for armed mutiny in the country. Besides Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia will be dropping charges against the Wagner group and its forces too. The development comes a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin released an 11-minute audio file as his first message since halting the mutiny in Russia. In his speech, the Wagner Group Chief said that his march on Moscow showed 'serious security problems in the country'. Vladimir Putin Address to Russians Video: Russia President Thanks Nation for Unity After Aborted Rebellion, Wagner Group Members for Avoiding 'Bloodshed'.

Russia Drops Charges Against Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

JUST IN - Russia drops charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his group for armed mutiny. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 27, 2023

Russia To Drop Charges Against Wagner

#BREAKING Russia says dropping charges against Wagner: Russian agencies pic.twitter.com/LYumeV4Ar4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)