A major fire broke out at a military unit in the Georgiyevsk town of Georgiyevsk in Russia on Wednesday. A social media video showed thick, black smoke from the burning structure. This is the second fire that erupted in Russia today. A factory in a city near Moscow making optical systems for the Russian military was rocked by an explosion. Russia Blast Video: Powerful Explosion at Optical Manufacturing Plant Rocks Moscow, Terrifying Clip of Mushroom Cloud Eruption Surfaces.

Russia Fire Video:

JUST IN - One more fire in Russia, this time reportedly at the military unit in Georgiyevsk town of Stavropol Kraipic.twitter.com/evSnWvjcMt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)