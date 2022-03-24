Russia has blocked access to Google News after accusing the site of spreading fake and misleading information about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Check Tweet:

Russia has blocked Google News, accusing it of providing access to fake news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine — BNO News (@BNONews) March 24, 2022

