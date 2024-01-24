Russian governor said that all aboard a plane that crashed near Ukraine were killed. A Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) crashed in the Belgorod region near Ukraine on Wednesday, the authorities said. Plane Crash in Russia: Russian Military Aircraft Carrying Ukrainian Prisoners of War Crashes in Belgorod Region (Watch Video).

Russia Plane Crash

Russian governor says all aboard a plane that crashed near Ukraine were killed, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)