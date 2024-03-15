According to a Foreign Policy report, Western officials have verified that Russia has relocated its tactical nuclear weapons from its own borders to Belarus, a neighbouring country. This shift brings these weapons several hundred miles nearer to NATO territories. This development occurs as Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of an escalated military conflict with NATO due to the alliance’s support for Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Says Ready to Use Nuclear Weapons if Russia's Existence Faces Threat.

Russia Relocates Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

MILITARY: Foreign Policy magazine says Western officials have confirmed that Russia has 'moved tactical nuclear weapons from its own borders into neighboring Belarus, several hundred miles closer to NATO territory'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 14, 2024

