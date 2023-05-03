The local governor said a Russian freight train derailed Monday in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the rail tracks. The attack came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the Bryansk region and as Kyiv prepared for a widely expected counter-offensive. St Petersburg Cafe Blast: Russia Blames Ukraine's Intelligence Agencies for Killing of War Blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Russia Train Derails:

Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine, reports AFP, quoting governor — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Russian Freight Train Derails:

Another train sabotage reported in Bryansk region in Western Russia, with 20 cars going off rails after a series of explosions. Russian Railways called it “illegal interference,” per RBC. This is a second incident in two days — yesterday another train carrying fuel was blown up. pic.twitter.com/itpUVN32kC — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) May 2, 2023

