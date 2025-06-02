Following Ukraine's long-range drone strikes on four Russian airbases on June 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Security Service Chief General Vasyl Maliuk for orchestrating what he called a "brilliant result." Sharing the update on X, Zelenskyy revealed that the mission took over a year and a half of meticulous planning and was executed entirely by Ukrainian forces. "Our most long-range operation," he noted, emphasising that the operatives were safely withdrawn from Russian territory. He credited General Maliuk for the success and confirmed that some details will soon be shared with the public. "These are Ukrainian actions that will undoubtedly be in history books," the president declared, reaffirming Ukraine’s right to defend itself. "Russia started this war, Russia must end it. Glory to Ukraine!" Russia’s Pearl Harbour: Ukraine Launches Operation ‘Spider Web,’ Destroys Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 Nuclear Capable Bombers in Drone Attack on 4 Russian Airbases.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Applauds SBU Chief General Vasyl Maliuk

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today’s operation. An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range… pic.twitter.com/oN41NFYyfw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

