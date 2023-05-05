Russia's Wagner paramilitary, which has been at the forefront of the monthslong battle to capture Bakhmut, announced it would leave the region on May 10. Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a statement on Friday, said the lack of ammunition was the reason for the withdrawal of troops. Kostya Deneka, Ukrainian Cyclist, Dies in Battle Against Russian Army in Bakhmut.

Russia-Ukraine War:

BREAKING: Wagner Group announces it will leave Bakhmut on May 10th amid ammunition shortage — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 5, 2023

