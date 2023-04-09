Kostya Deneka , a 28-year-old Ukrainian cyclist, has died in the battle of Bakhmut , one of the bloodiest that has been fought since the invasion of Russia. Deneka had given up cycling to help defend his country and it has just been learned that he died after a bombing on April 1. Deneka was barely known in international professional cycling, but now he has become the last great hero of Ukrainian sport. Vladimir Putin Is Using Multiple Body Doubles for Trips; Video Goes Viral on Russian Social Media.

Kostya Deneka Dies:

Rest In Peace champ. Ukraine will never forget your sacrifice! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/I1hnKQEjW2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 8, 2023

