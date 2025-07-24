The wreckage of the missing Antonov An-24 aircraft operated by Angara Airline has been found in Russia’s Amur region, hours after the plane vanished from radar. The aircraft, carrying nearly 50 people, was en route from Khabarovsk to Tynda when it lost contact near its destination. Rescue teams located the debris at a remote site, with reports confirming no survivors. A chilling video of the crash aftermath has surfaced, sparking shock and mourning across the country. Russian Plane Goes Missing: Angara Airline's Antonov An-24 Aircraft With 50 Onboard, Including Children, Loses Contact Near Tynda Airport in Amur Region.

Russia Plane Crash

BREAKING: A passenger plane carrying dozens of people was reported missing Thursday morning in Russia’s far east, the local governor said. The Russian news agency Interfax reported the wreckage has been found. https://t.co/mAPyYQ0GTV — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2025

Passenger plane with 49 people crashes in Russia’s Amur region No survivors reported — media Burning wreckage was spotted from a helicopter https://t.co/aYeKIdFIqF pic.twitter.com/X4Nj4ujtxj — RT (@RT_com) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)