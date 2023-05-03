Heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in western Rwanda, killing at least 109 people on Wednesday. Rescuers are trying to help the injured and people trapped in their homes. The video of water flowing through the inundated houses surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. France Storm: Five Killed As Violent Storm Hits Corsica (Watch Video).

Rwanda Rains:

Heavy rain triggers severe flooding in Rwanda, killing at least 109 people - RBA pic.twitter.com/RyO9B7EKOq — BNO News (@BNONews) May 3, 2023

