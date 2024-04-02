The Iraqi refugee and Islam critic Salwan Sabah Matti Momika has been found dead in Norway, according to the reports. The police have initiated probe into his death. Momika is known for arranging demonstrations in Sweden where he publicly burned the Quran. Meanwhile, in his last post on X, Momika wrote, “Today I left Sweden and am now in Norway under the protection of the Norwegian authorities. I applied for asylum and international protection in Norway because Sweden does not accept asylum for philosophers and thinkers, but only accepts asylum for terrorists. My love and respect for the Swedish people will remain the same, but the persecution I was subjected to by the Swedish authorities does not represent the Swedes. I will continue my struggle against Islamic ideology Since I started the struggle against Islam, I have paid and continue to pay the price, and I am ready for that, whatever the cost.” Quran Burning in Sweden: Protesters Storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Over Burning of Holy Islamic Book, Video Surfaces.

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika Dies

The dead body of Iraqi refugee and Islam critic Salwan Sabah Matti Momika has been found in Norway. Momika was known for arranging demonstrations in Sweden where he publicly burned the Quran. pic.twitter.com/4SpSPKjLWt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 1, 2024

Confirmed: The dead body of Iraqi refugee Salwan Sabah Matti Momika has been found in Norway. He was known for arranging demonstrations in Sweden where he publicly burned the Quran. Police are continuing enquiries in how he died. pic.twitter.com/wMqdZGvBvc — Abbasi  (@MohammedAbbasi) April 1, 2024

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika's Last Post on Sweden

Today I left Sweden and am now in Norway under the protection of the Norwegian authorities. I applied for asylum and international protection in Norway because Sweden does not accept asylum for philosophers and thinkers, but only accepts asylum for terrorists. My love and… pic.twitter.com/tbg883NqKc — Salwan momika (@salwan_momika1) March 27, 2024

