Baghdad, July 20: Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday and set part of it on fire after a Quran was burnt during a protest in Sweden, CNN reported. It wasn't immediately apparent if there was any staff present in the building.

The protesters stormed the Swedish embassy's main gates in the Iraqi capital after police in Stockholm approved a demonstration where organizers are reportedly planning another burning of the Quran, according to CNN.

Watch Video: Protesters Storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

Social media videos depicted a sizable crowd of demonstrators inside the Swedish Embassy's perimeter and black smoke and fire emanating from it.

The demonstration, due for Thursday, will take place in Sweden only a few weeks after a lone man lit pages of the Quran on fire outside Stockholm's biggest mosque, sparking condemnation from across the globe.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the burning of Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, the ministry said in a statement. Citing the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, CNN reported that the act is part of a worrying trend of attacks on diplomatic missions and poses a serious security threat.

