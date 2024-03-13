The authorities of the two holy mosques - Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi, have asked the visitors to dress modestly and avoid intermixing. The authorities have emphasised the sisters to wear the proper Hijab while visiting the Two Holy Mosques, read an official statement. “Brothers are advised to wear modest clothing, those found wearing shorts will be removed and fined SAR 500”, it added. Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Fasting To Begin From Tomorrow.

Mosque Authorities Ban Shorts for Men, Asks Women to Wear Hijab

