In a shocking incident in Saudi Arabia, a family went missing last week in the desert south of Al-Dawadmi. A Facebook page named "KSA Expats" shared the news and said that the Saudi family went missing after their car got stuck in the sand. "They had no food, water, or phone signal," the post said. It is reported that the family was stranded in the desert for more than 24 hours and survived by drinking water from the car's radiator and eating plant leaves. The family was rescued after more than 24 hours when they were found about 50 km away from their last known location, near the Halban Desert. As per KSA Expats, the Saudi family's rescue was led by the Saudi volunteer team Enjad, which used drones and ground search teams to cover the vast area. Pictures showing the car stuck in the desert and the rescue operation have also gone viral on social media. Saudi Arabia: Security Guard Assaults Woman After She Slaps Him at Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

